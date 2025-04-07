Menu Explore
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
Ludhiana: Snehdeep Sharma is new DCP law & order

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 07, 2025 05:16 AM IST

Vatsala Gupta, who was commandant 27th Battalion Punjab Armed Police (PAP) Jalandhar has been transferred as assistant inspector general of police (AIG) Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Ludhiana

Ahead of Ludhiana West bye lections the Punjab government made several transfers in the police department and filled the posts which were lying vacant for a long time.

Harinder Singh Mann, who was SP traffic at SAS Nagar has been transferred as ADCP headquarters. (HT Photo)
Harinder Singh Mann, who was SP traffic at SAS Nagar has been transferred as ADCP headquarters. (HT Photo)

According to the transfers, Vatsala Gupta, who was commandant 27th Battalion Punjab Armed Police (PAP) Jalandhar has been transferred as assistant inspector general of police (AIG) Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Ludhiana. Snehdeep Sharma, who was posted as commandant in Service Training Centre (STC), Kapurthala has been transferred to deputy commissioner of police (DCP) law and order.

Harpal Singh, who was assistant commandant 4th IRB Shahpur Kandi, Pathankot has been transferred to DCP (investigation), Ludhiana. Karanvir Singh, who was posted as superintendent of police (SP) (operations) Fazilka has been transferred as additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) City 2, Ludhiana. Similarly, Mandeep Singh, who was awaiting posting, has been transferred to ADCP City 4, Ludhiana. He replaced ADCP Prabhjot Singh.

Sameer Verma, who was SP excise and taxation has been transferred as ADCP City 1, Ludhiana. He replaced ADCP Jagbinder Singh. Kanwalpreet Singh, who was SP headquarters at Sri Muktsar Sahib, has been transferred as ADCP City 3. He was given additional charge of ADCP law and order Ludhiana.

Harinder Singh Mann, who was SP traffic at SAS Nagar has been transferred as ADCP headquarters. Similarly, Vaibhav Sehgal, who was posted as SP investigation Malerkotla, has been transferred as ADCP PBI, Ludhiana.

Follow Us On