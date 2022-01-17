Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Son of panchayat member rapes woman on pretext of taking her Canada , booked
Ludhiana | Son of panchayat member rapes woman on pretext of taking her Canada , booked

The accused Harman Singh of Jand village, Raikot, Ludhiana, tricked the woman by claiming that his two sisters are settled abroad and they would help her in settling down in Canada if she marries him.
The Ludhiana police said the accused raped woman on the pretext of marriage and taking her to Canada. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Raikot police on Sunday booked son of a panchayat member for raping a married woman on the pretext of marrying and sending her abroad.

An FIR has been lodged after the woman sent a written complaint to director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra on January 7. According to the woman, as the accused has political influence the police were reluctant in lodging the FIR.

The accused Harman Singh of Jand village, Raikot, claimed to woman that his two sisters are settled abroad and they would help her in settling down in Canada if she marries him.

The woman said she had married two years ago. Her husband is a security guard. The accused raped her on the pretext of marriage. When she forced him to marry her the accused refused. On November 21, 2021, when her husband was on his duty, the accused barged in her house and raped her. The next day she went to her maternal home as she was under mental depression. On December 25, 2021, her husband brought her back home. She narrated the whole incident to him, who took him to the police for lodging an FIR.

Sub-Inspector Kamaldeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

