Ludhiana: Special focus on curbing street crime, drug peddling, says DGP Yadav

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday that the force has adopted a 'zero-tolerance' policy towards street crime and drug peddling, achieving significant results over the past year.

Addressing the media at the Police Lines after flagging off 14 vehicles for the police control room (PCR) squad, the DGP highlighted the force’s ‘relentless efforts in combating crime’.

The patrolling vehicle fleet size is now at 71. The DGP inaugurated the renovated gazetted officers’ (GO) mess.

DGP Yadav said the state Police has seized over 1,500 kg heroin in the past year, which he claimed is three times higher than the average recovery in previous years.

The DGP said many high-profile traffickers have been arrested in the state, disrupting the illegal drug trade.

He noted that 70,000 cases are registered annually under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across India and Punjab accounts for 15,000 of these. “We have achieved an 82% conviction rate in NDPS cases,” Yadav said, and added that properties worth ₹400 crore belonging to drug peddlers have been confiscated so far. He said that in the last two months alone, the force seized assets worth ₹110 crore.

On gangsters, the DGP said police are cracking down on such elements to ensure they do not disturb the peace.

Earlier in a meeting with industrialists, the DGP discussed the rising concerns about snatchings and robberies targeting labourers.

He assured the industrialists that police are working to ensure a safe environment for industry, which is crucial for overall growth of the state. He assured to resolve their issues, such as shortage of police force, lack of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the city, cyber crime traffic congestions and night security.

“Ludhiana is the industrial hub of Punjab and it is our responsibility to provide a secure environment for its growth,” Yadav said, pointing to what he said was noticeable decrease in street crimes in recent months. The police are using crime mapping and feedback to deploy officers strategically in high-need areas, Yadav said.

“We are holding meetings with industrialists and other stakeholders to gather feedback on the law-and-order situation. We are addressing gaps in our system based on this feedback,” he added.

On the vacant posts in police, DGP Yadav said the state government has created 10,000 new posts and Ludhiana will receive adequate staffing soon. He reassured the public that the police are prepared for the festive season, having already identified vulnerable areas and deployed additional forces to maintain law and order.

On cyber frauds, he asked the industrialists to use the ‘golden hour’ to immediately report on 1930, the cyber helpline number. He said this will help quickly freeze or lien funds moved out of victims’ accounts.

Inspects checkpoint

On his way to Ludhiana in the morning, DGP Yadav stopped at the Kohara checkpoint for an inspection and to review its working.

He engaged with police officers deployed at the ‘hi-tech’ checkpoint and encouraged them to maintain high standards of professionalism.

“These special vehicle checks will continue to ensure enhanced security and effective law enforcement,” he said.