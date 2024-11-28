Deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal reviewed the ongoing civil works at the upcoming international airport in Halwara during a meeting in his office on Thursday. Accompanied by Raikot sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Simardeep Singh, assistant commissioner Kritika Goyal and officials from the public works department (PWD), public health, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) along with representatives from contracting companies, Jorwal examined took stock of the installation of security systems, rooftop solar panels and CCTV cameras among other works. Ludhiana: Speed up work at Halwara airport, PWD officials told

Jorwal urged the PWD officials to accelerate the completion of these tasks and stressed the importance of effective coordination among all relevant parties. He instructed them to promptly address issues, if any. He noted that significant progress has been made, with the construction of internal roads, taxiways, public health services, campus lighting, terminal buildings, substations and sewage treatment plants (STP), landscaping, toilet facilities and parking areas already completed.

Additionally, the deputy commissioner asked that officials obtain necessary no objection certificates (NOCs) from fire and other departments prior to handing over the airport building. He also asked the Ludhiana rural police to deploy permanent security at the Halwara international airport while construction is ongoing to ensure proper oversight.

Jorwal expressed optimism that the airport would act as an economic catalyst, promoting growth in industry, exports, employment, real estate, etc.