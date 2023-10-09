Ludhiana: Speeding car falls off elevated road; man dies

A 23-year-old man was killed and four others were injured when the car in which they were travelling fell off an elevated road after breaking the concrete railing at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road near Aligarh village in Jagraon, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ankit Luthra, 23, of Gobind Colony Disposal Road in Jagraon, while the injured are Jatin Bansal, Rinkle Arora, Pankaj Bansal and Harsh Arora- all residents of Jagraon.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, incharge at police post bus stand, said that the friends were returning after attending a party on late Sunday night.

They were quickly rushed to a private hospital after the accident. Sensing their critical condition, the doctors referred three of them to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana, where the condition of Rinkle is stated to be critical. Harsh is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Jagraon. The victims are from well-off families and aged between 23 to 25 years.

According to eyewitnesses, they were returning to Jagraon from Ludhiana side when the accident occurred. Jatin was driving a brand new Hyundai i20 car, while Ankit Luthra was sitting on the front seat next to him. As they reached the elevated road near Aligarh village in Jagraon, he lost control of the vehicle. The car subsequently plummeted from the road and overturned.

Ankit was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, while the four others suffered severe injuries. According to eyewitnesses, all five men were stuck in the car, which overturned on the road. The locals initiated a rescue operation and toiled hard to pull them out of the mangled car.

The Jagraon Police reached the accident site and initiated investigation into the incident.

Inspector Daljit Singh Gill, SHO at police station City Jagraon, said that the police are investigating to know the reason behind the mishap, which would be ascertained after recording statements of the injured, who are still not in the condition to talk.

The victim, Ankit, used to help his family in running a restaurant. He was married and has a 2-year-old son. All others are unmarried. The car, in which they were travelling, belongs to Jatin.

