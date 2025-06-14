Ludhiana: Speeding truck crushes 12-year-old to death

A road accident claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy at Hambran Road, sparking outrage and protest by his kin, along with local residents, on Friday. The victim, identified as Vivek, a resident of the Dairy Complex, was crossing the road when he was fatally hit by a “speeding” mini truck. The truck driver, Beer Prakash alias Kaka, fled, but was caught a little later. Deceased has been identified as Vivek, a resident of the Dairy Complex. (HT Photo)

According to investigating officer ASI Kamaljeet Singh of the PAU police station, Vivek was working as a daily wage labourer and was on his way home after procuring milk when the incident occurred. The mini truck also hit a scooter plying ahead and the occupant of the vehicle escaped unhurt.

As the news of the boy’s death spread, family members and local residents gathered at the accident site and staged a protest, raising slogans against the police and local administration. They expressed their anger over the lack of safety measures on the busy stretch of the road and claimed that accidents are frequent in the area due to reckless driving and absence of speed control mechanisms.

“This is not the first time such a tragedy has happened here,” said one of the protesters. “Authorities make no effort to install speed breakers or deploy traffic personnel. We are left to fend for ourselves.”

The protesters demanded immediate action against the driver and implementation of strict safety protocols in the area to prevent further incidents. Responding swiftly, the police launched a search operation and set up barricades at key checkpoints. Within hours, the accused driver was arrested and his mini truck seized.

“We took immediate action after receiving the complaint,” said ASI Kamaljeet Singh. “The accused has been taken into custody and a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway to ascertain all circumstances related to the incident.”