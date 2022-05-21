Ludhiana | State conference held on ‘Startups: One step towards self-reliance’
A state conference on the topic ‘Startups: One step towards self-reliance’ organised by the Ludhiana chapter of Northern India Regional Council of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (NIRC of ICSI) was held here on Saturday.
The conference was inaugurated by chief guest KAP Sinha, principal secretary, finance, Government of Punjab.
Dignitaries— CS Devendra V Deshpande, president, ICSI; Raj Singh, regional director (north), ministry of corporate affairs, New Delhi; Upkar Singh Ahuja, president, CICU; and Shyam Sunder, registrar of companies (Punjab, Chandigarh)— were present on the occasion.
Sinha said the theme was very apt due to expansion of business and increased number of startups. He also assured his full support to the institute for allocation of land to Ludhiana chapter.
Raj Singh and Shyam Sunder informed the members about the upcoming development in the ministry of corporate affairs.
Deshpande told that ICSI has constituted a task force on startups, which is taking up various joint certificate programmes to equip the members of ICSI with specific knowledge of relevant legal provisions required to set up a startup.
He emphasised the partnership between the professional institutions and industries for better economic growth of the country.
-
Ludhiana | CII holds session on life-saving techniques for cops
Confederation of Indian Industry, in collaboration with Fortis Hospital, organised an interactive session on life-saving techniques (basic life support) for Ludhiana police at Police Lines here on May 20. A medical health check-up camp was organised for police officials. Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Soumya Mishra said the session would help police to engage not only the industry, but also the society at large and make them partners in creating a new Ludhiana.
-
Ludhiana | RGC students bag varsity positions
Students of Ramgarhia Girls College bagged varsity positions in MA (music vocal, first and third semester) Panjab University examination. Both Tejpreet Kaur and Chetna Rani of third semester topped the university with 93%, Ravleen Kaur Chawla secured eighth position in PU and second in college with 87%, Gurwinder Kaur stood third in college with 84%. In BSc first semester, Muskan, Rajji and Rupinder, Aditi secured top three positions with 92.6%, 91.3%, and 90.3%, respectively.
-
Ludhiana | 400 attend session on energy efficiency measures held by FICO
Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation organised a session on “Energy efficiency measures with focus on MSMEs in Punjab” at Radisson Blu hotel here. The session, attended by 400 members, was organised in association with EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership. The European Union has announced that 2050 onwards they will not work with any carbon-emitting industry, therefore, it is high time for industrial fraternity, especially the exporters, to adopt energy efficiency measures, President Gurmeet Singh Kular, FICO said.
-
Pune cops place several restrictions on Raj Thackeray’s rally on Sunday
The Pune police have stated a few conditions that need to be followed during Raj Thackeray's public meeting, which is set to be held at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on Sunday. As per instructions issued by Swargate police station, Thackeray's speech must not insult any community or result in ill-will among people Swargate senior police inspector Ashok Indalkar in his order stated, the rally should be held between 10 am and 2pm.
-
HSC results likely to be declared around June 10, SSC by June 20
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) may announce Higher Secondary School Certificate or Class 12 results on or around June 10, while Secondary School Certificate or Class 10 results may be declared around June 20, officials said, on Saturday. Chairman of MSBSHSE, Sharad Gosavi, said that the tentative dates so far for HSC exam results are June 10.
