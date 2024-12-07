Ludhiana: Statewide stir on Dec 9 over plan to privatise power board

Power employees across Punjab have announced statewide protests on December 9, opposing the Central government’s decision to privatise the Chandigarh Electricity Board (CEB). Unions representing workers from the Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB), the Employees Joint Forum, Electricity Employees Unity Front Punjab, and the Association of Junior Engineers plan to hold rallies at divisional and sub-divisional levels across Punjab. The union representatives have made it clear that if the Punjab government or electricity corporation management does not support the workers, they will escalate the protest. (HT File)

The union has strongly criticised the privatisation move, describing it as an “attack on public assets” that will harm both employees and consumers.

Gurpreet Singh Mehdoodan, divisional president of the PSEB, and other union leaders, such as Ratan Singh Mujari and Gurpreet Singh Gandivind, have argued that the Chandigarh Electricity Board, a profitable entity, is being handed over to private hands under the pretext of reforms, with no clear benefits for the public.

Ranjit Dhillon, state president of the Association of Junior Engineers, raised concerns about the privatisation process, stating, “The government is hiring technicians and officers from neighboring areas like Zirakpur, Kharar, and Mohali for Chandigarh. If such drastic moves lead to mishaps in sub-stations, who will be held responsible? We are organizing gate rallies to voice our concerns.”

Ratan Mujari, state president of the Technical Service Union, questioned the logic behind privatising a profitable public utility, warning that it would lead to exploitation through higher electricity bills. “Who will monitor such practices?” he asked, underscoring the potential for widespread discontent.

The privatisation of the Chandigarh Electricity Board is part of broader structural reforms in the power sector under the “Aatm Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan,” launched by the Government of India. The process gained momentum when M/s Eminent Power Company Limited emerged as the successful bidder. Following approval from the Union Cabinet, Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) was formed, and a letter of intent (LoI) was issued by the Chandigarh Administration to the highest bidder.

Drawing comparisons with similar privatisation efforts in Uttar Pradesh, where public power companies in Varanasi and Agra were transferred to private operators, the unions have warned of intensified resistance if Punjab’s power employees are forced to work in Chandigarh under the new arrangement.

The unions have also stated that any unrest arising from the issue will be the responsibility of the authorities.