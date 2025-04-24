Ludhiana: Stopped at naka, man, two sons assault cops

A man and his two sons were arrested after they allegedly attacked police personnel on being asked to show the documents of the Honda Activa they were riding on, officials said on Wednesday. A video grab of the accused and the police personnel during the scuffle at Samrala Chowk. (HT Photo)

They said the incident took place at Samrala Chowk late on Tuesday.

Police said the incident resulted in a half-hour-long disruption of traffic. The accused, identified as Vikas and his sons Harshit Sehgal and Chirag Sehgal, were arrested by the division number 7 police.

According to officials, traffic police had set up a checkpoint at Samrala Chowk as part of regular enforcement drive when they stopped two men on an Activa. Officials said when they asked the accused to present their vehicle documents, they started arguing and one of them called a third man.

The situation escalated as the trio began pushing and assaulting the police personnel, the officials alleged and added that bystanders who tried to intervene were also manhandled.

Division number 7 station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh said, “The altercation began over document verification.”

He said the accused were booked under sections 221 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 285 (causing danger, obstruction, or injury to someone on a public road or in a public waterway), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).