Ludhiana: Storm leaves trail of destruction; 215 electricity poles, 65 transformers damaged

The thunderstorm that brought much-needed relief from scorching temperatures on Thursday ended up triggering a major power crisis across Ludhiana and adjoining areas, with PSPCL’s Estate Division emerging as the worst-hit. As strong winds uprooted poles and damaged power infrastructure, 24 feeders in the division went out of service, leaving thousands of consumers in localities such as Giaspura, Focal Point, Sahnewal, Dugri, Hambra, Jawahar Nagar, Shyam Nagar, Tibba Road, Jail Road, Lohara, Shimlapuri, Gill, and Lalto without electricity for six hours.

PCPCL worker repairing the line at Dugri area after thunderstorm that hit in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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While residents welcomed the sudden drop in temperature after days of intense heat, the storm exposed vulnerabilities in the power distribution network at a time when Punjab’s electricity demand has already exceeded 16,000 MW due to rising temperatures and the ongoing paddy season.

According to PSPCL data, the storm caused widespread damage across the Central Zone, with preliminary estimates putting losses at ₹1.5 crore. A total of 215 electricity poles and 65 transformers were damaged by strong winds and falling trees.

The worst damage was reported from PSPCL’s Khanna Circle, where 87 poles were damaged in Khanna Division and 60 poles in Sirhind Division. Several stretches of low-tension and high-tension cables were also affected, disrupting supply restoration efforts.

In Ludhiana city, however, the Estate Division bore the brunt of the disruptions. Residents complained that power cuts lasted throughout the day, causing immense hardship as households struggled without fans, coolers, and a water supply during humid weather conditions following the rain.

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{{^usCountry}} Consumers in Giaspura and Focal Point said repeated power interruptions have become a recurring problem whenever strong winds or rain occur. Many complained that despite the city’s industrial importance, the electricity infrastructure remains vulnerable to weather-related disruptions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Consumers in Giaspura and Focal Point said repeated power interruptions have become a recurring problem whenever strong winds or rain occur. Many complained that despite the city’s industrial importance, the electricity infrastructure remains vulnerable to weather-related disruptions. {{/usCountry}}

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The outages also affected commercial establishments and small industrial units in parts of the city, forcing many businesses to rely on backup power arrangements. Several residents alleged that restoration work took longer than expected, leaving families without electricity well into the evening.

Officials said emergency teams were deployed immediately after the storm, and restoration work continued on a war footing across affected divisions.

Chief engineer, Central Zone, Jagdev Singh Hans, said the storm caused extensive damage to the distribution network across multiple circles.

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“Strong winds damaged poles, transformers, and overhead infrastructure in several areas. Restoration teams were mobilised immediately and worked continuously to restore supply. Most affected feeders have been restored, while work on the remaining faults is being carried out on priority,” Hans said.

Power officials said the storm struck at a particularly challenging time when the distribution system is already under pressure from rising summer demand and increasing agricultural load due to paddy transplantation activities.

With the monsoon season approaching and weather-related disruptions expected to increase, the incident has once again highlighted the need for strengthening power infrastructure to ensure an uninterrupted supply during extreme weather events. For thousands of consumers in Ludhiana, the brief respite from the heat came at the cost of a day-long struggle without electricity.

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