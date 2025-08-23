Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
Ludhiana: Stray bullet hits car, probe on

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 03:26 am IST

Panic gripped Lodhi Club Road area after a stray bullet hit a car in a vehicle market on Friday. The bullet hit the windshield of the car. According to the police, the incident took place at RD Car Bazaar where one of the partners Ramandeep Singh Chawla noticed signs of firing. A cartridge was found lying on the ground while a bullet hole was spotted in the roof shed. Just below the spot, a Creta car parked on the premises bore a crack on its front windshield, apparently caused by the impact.

The Dugri police registered a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo for representation)

Chawla, a resident of Barewal Road, lodged a complaint stating that the shot was fired by an unknown person with the intention of endangering his and his employees’ lives. The Dugri police registered a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigating officer Baldev Singh said police teams are scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the area. “We have registered a case against the unidentified person under Sections 125 (acts that endanger human life or the personal safety of others through rashness or negligence), 324(4) (mischief) of the BNS, Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The investigation is progressing and the accused would be nabbed soon,” he added.

