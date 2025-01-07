Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Stray dogs maul 10-year-old: Rights panel seeks report from DC, MC chief

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 07, 2025 10:47 PM IST

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the incident in which a pack of stray dogs mauled a 10-year-old boy near a carcass plant in Hasanpur village in Mullanpur Dakha

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the incident in which a pack of stray dogs mauled a 10-year-old boy near a carcass plant in Hasanpur village in Mullanpur Dakha.

The commission chairperson has asked for a report from the MC commissioner and deputy commissioner which has to be submitted a week before the next hearing, scheduled for March 4.
The commission chairperson has asked for a report from the MC commissioner and deputy commissioner which has to be submitted a week before the next hearing, scheduled for March 4. (HT File)

Commission chairperson justice Sant Parkash asked for a report from the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner and deputy commissioner. The report has to be submitted a week before the next hearing, which is scheduled for March 4.

10-year-old Arjun lived with his family in makeshift huts outside the village. While playing outside his home, he noticed a kite in the sky and ran to catch it with two of his friends. The chase led him to an open plot near the village cremation ground, where a pack of stray dogs attacked him.

Terrified, Arjun’s two friends ran back to the village but were too scared to inform anyone about what had happened. It was when a passerby noticed Arjun’s body that the villagers were alerted.

Follow Us On