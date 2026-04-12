Ludhiana: Students attend classes in causals as uniforms fail to arrive on time

Many students in government schools are attending classes in casual wear as uniforms for the new academic session are yet to be delivered, educators said, flagging a recurring delay that continues to disrupt the start of the academic year.

Students attending a class without uniforms in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

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In a telling instance, uniforms meant for the previous session reached schools only a few days ago.

Teachers say the delay has become a yearly pattern, with students often waiting six to seven months before receiving uniforms, undermining both discipline and the purpose of the scheme.

Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the Government Teachers Union and head teacher at Government Primary School, Mangli Uchi, said the situation repeats itself every year. “The uniforms for the last academic session arrived just two days ago. By the time they reach students, half the session is already over,” he said.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said the education department needs to streamline the supply process to avoid such delays.

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{{^usCountry}} “Admissions are still ongoing, but a fixed number of uniforms should be dispatched to schools in advance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Admissions are still ongoing, but a fixed number of uniforms should be dispatched to schools in advance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For additional students enrolled later, schools can send fresh demand. This will ensure students do not have to wait for months,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For additional students enrolled later, schools can send fresh demand. This will ensure students do not have to wait for months,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also suggested appointing a single authorised distributor to address complaints related to quality and delays. Dhillon further pointed out that the current uniform budget of ₹600 — meant to cover both summer and winter sets — is inadequate. “The amount is too low considering the cost of both sets. It needs to be revised upward,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also suggested appointing a single authorised distributor to address complaints related to quality and delays. Dhillon further pointed out that the current uniform budget of ₹600 — meant to cover both summer and winter sets — is inadequate. “The amount is too low considering the cost of both sets. It needs to be revised upward,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The delay has forced schools to adopt temporary measures. Students taking fresh admission from private schools are being allowed to attend classes in their previous uniforms, while many nursery students are coming in casual wear due to the absence of any supply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The delay has forced schools to adopt temporary measures. Students taking fresh admission from private schools are being allowed to attend classes in their previous uniforms, while many nursery students are coming in casual wear due to the absence of any supply. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the issue affecting schools across the district, there appears to be little clarity from the authorities.

Ramanjeet Singh Sandhu, block primary education officer, said no official information regarding the current session’s uniform supply has been received so far.

With the academic session already underway, teachers warn that unless the supply chain is fixed, the delay will once again defeat the purpose of providing uniforms to students at the start of the year.

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