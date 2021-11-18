Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Sub-junior baseball championship concludes
Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad, on Wednesday defeated BCM Focal Point in the final clash of the 8th Sub-junior District Baseball Championship (boys), being conducted by Ludhiana Baseball Association
Players from Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad, who won the Sub-junior District Baseball Championship which concluded on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad, on Wednesday defeated BCM Focal Point in the final clash of the 8th Sub-junior District Baseball Championship (boys), being conducted by Ludhiana Baseball Association. Guru Nanak Model School, Dholewal, bagged the third spot after beating DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, 7-5.

Ten boys’ teams participated in the tournament.

Meanwhile, in the girls’ category, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill, thrashed Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabaad, 25-11.

BCM Focal Point secured the third position by defeating International Public School 2-1

Eight girls’ teams participated in the tournament including International Public School, BCM Focal Point, Guru Nanak Baseball Club, BCM Pakhowal Road, Government Senior Secondary School Kasabaad, Nightingle Baseball Club, Khalsa Warriors Baseball Club and Gill Baseball Club.

