Ludhiana: Sub-stations awaiting tragedy amid poor fire safety measures

With the onset of the paddy season from June 9 in Ludhiana and power demand soaring under the sweltering summer heat, a glaring safety lapse has emerged across several sub-stations of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). PSPCL staff revealed that some facilities didn’t even have basic equipment to respond in case of an emergency. (HT File)

According to officials, several 66 kV and 220 kV sub-stations in Ludhiana lack essential firefighting arrangements such as extinguishers, sand buckets, sprinkler systems, fire alarms, and emergency response protocols. These sub-stations, packed with high-voltage transformers and heavy-duty electrical equipment, are already under intense load pressure, heightening the risk of short circuits, overheating, and fire outbreaks.

Additionally, sub-station workers, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that amid overloading and voltage fluctuations, they work under constant threat of fire outbreaks. “Some sub-stations don’t even have non-conductive mechanical foam or basic training for the staff to respond in case of an emergency.”

Highlighting the severity of the problem, a senior PSPCL official pointed to the fire incident at the 220 kV sub-station in Sahnewal on April 28. “When the fire broke out, staff were neither adequately trained nor equipped to use the available fire extinguishers. As a result, high-value equipment suffered extensive damage — a situation that could have been contained with timely intervention. These lapses not only endanger our personnel but also lead to significant infrastructure losses, all of which are avoidable with proper safety preparedness,” the official said.

Situation to worsen during paddy season: JE union

Echoing similar concerns, Ranjit Singh, a member of the Association of Junior Engineers, echoed the growing concerns, stating, “Most sub-stations are currently grappling with overloading, and the risk of equipment overheating, short circuits, and fires is extremely high. In the absence of adequate fire safety systems from extinguishers and non-conductive foam to trained personnel, sub-stations have effectively become high-risk zones for workers and equipment alike.”

Adding to the crisis, he said, “The situation is only expected to worsen where the current statewide power demand has already crossed 14,000 MW and is projected to rise to nearly 20,000 MW at the peak of the paddy season. Under such conditions, even minor technical faults could trigger major incidents. PSPCL’s preparedness is under strain, and without urgent upgrades, the consequences could include serious worker injuries, widespread blackouts, and costly equipment damage.”

Basic fire safety arrangements in place: PSPCL

When contacted, chief engineer (P&M Wing) Punnardeep Brar said, “Basic fire safety arrangements, as per PSPCL norms, are in place at sub-stations. However, incidents like the recent fires at Sahnewal, Gobindgarh, and Tajpur Road sub-stations were of massive scale that could be doused with fire brigades only.”

He further added, “Advanced fire safety systems, while effective, are expensive and cannot be accommodated across sub-stations.”