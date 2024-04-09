Ludhiana: Sukhbir falls ill during Punjab Bachao Yatra, Majithia takes over

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former deputy chief minister (CM) Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday temporarily withdrew himself from the Punjab Bachao Yatra after falling ill during the Payal leg of the outreach rally. In his absence, former cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia will take over the charge. Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia while campaigning during the Payal leg of the Punjab Bachao Yatra on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Sukhbir took to social media, to share the information. “I really missed being with enthusiastic Punjabis today in #PunjabBachaoYatra of Sahnewal and Payal constituencies due to a mild indisposition. Look forward to the privilege of being with my loving and beloved people tomorrow during the yatra of Nabha and Patiala Rural constituencies,” he wrote on ‘X’.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Meanwhile, Majithia trained his guns at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, alleging that he was in cohorts with both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and could not be trusted to safeguard the interests of the state.

Majithia, while campaigning in the Sahnewal and Payal legs of the Punjab Bachao Yatra along with former minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Manjit Singh Madnipur, said Mann was in an open alliance with the Congress as part of the INDIA bloc and even campaigned for Congress candidate Ashok Arora in Haryana. He added that the CM was secretly aligned with the BJP as well.

Asking the people of Punjab as to how AAP could fight against the Congress in Punjab when Mann was sharing stages with the top Congress leaders and even campaigning for the party in Haryana, Bikram Majithia said “a vote for AAP is a vote for the Congress and vice versa”.

Majithia also appealed to the public to support the SAD and give a decisive mandate in favour of the state’s only regional party. He said the SAD was not only known for speedy development and creation of infrastructure projects like thermal plants, four lane roads and airports, but had also introduced novel social welfare schemes like aata-daal, old age pension and the Shagun scheme. He also asserted that peace and communal harmony had been the cornerstone of all SAD governments.