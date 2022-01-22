Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: SUV occupants speed away after leaving cash bag at checkpoint
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: SUV occupants speed away after leaving cash bag at checkpoint

On checking the bag, Ludhiana police found 17.9 lakh cash inside; police looking into possibility of the cash being used for hawala money transactions, drug peddling or for elections by some candidates
. Police have seized the cash to the tune of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.9 lakh and registered a case against the unidentified occupants of the SUV, in Ludhiana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
. Police have seized the cash to the tune of 17.9 lakh and registered a case against the unidentified occupants of the SUV, in Ludhiana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 06:14 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two men in an SUV sped away after dropping a bag containing 17.9 lakh cash at Bharat Nagar Chowk after cops stopped them for checking on Friday evening.

Police suspect that the accused may be involved in hawala money transactions or drug peddling. They are also exploring the possibility of the cash being spent on election by some contestant.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gursharanjit Singh, in-charge of the Bus Stand police post, said police had set up a naka at Bharat Nagar Chowk. When they stopped a Mahindra Scorpio SUV for checking, one of the occupants got off the vehicle with a bag in his hand. When the cops told him to open the bag for checking, the accused jumped back into the car and sped away, leaving the bag on the road.

On checking, cops found 17.90 lakh in the bag. Police have seized the cash and registered a case against the duo under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code, for fleeing the checkpoint.

On tracing the registration number, police found that the vehicle belongs to Hoshiar Singh of Dolewal village of Moga. When a team raided his house, Hoshiar Singh was not present there.

Notably, police have formed special teams to keep tabs on illegal money transactions ahead of Punjab assembly elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out