Ludhiana: SUV occupants speed away after leaving cash bag at checkpoint

Two men in an SUV sped away after dropping a bag containing ₹17.9 lakh cash at Bharat Nagar Chowk after cops stopped them for checking on Friday evening.

Police suspect that the accused may be involved in hawala money transactions or drug peddling. They are also exploring the possibility of the cash being spent on election by some contestant.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gursharanjit Singh, in-charge of the Bus Stand police post, said police had set up a naka at Bharat Nagar Chowk. When they stopped a Mahindra Scorpio SUV for checking, one of the occupants got off the vehicle with a bag in his hand. When the cops told him to open the bag for checking, the accused jumped back into the car and sped away, leaving the bag on the road.

On checking, cops found ₹17.90 lakh in the bag. Police have seized the cash and registered a case against the duo under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code, for fleeing the checkpoint.

On tracing the registration number, police found that the vehicle belongs to Hoshiar Singh of Dolewal village of Moga. When a team raided his house, Hoshiar Singh was not present there.

Notably, police have formed special teams to keep tabs on illegal money transactions ahead of Punjab assembly elections.