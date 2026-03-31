Ludhiana: Suvidha kendras open today despite holiday

With March 31, 2026 (Tuesday) being the last day to pay property tax (for current financial year) to avoid additional penalty and interest on the delayed payment, municipal corporation’s (MC) suvidha kendras will remain open despite the government holiday (Mahavir Jayanti) on Tuesday. Civic body officials stated that for avoiding long queues residents can pay tax online (HT Photo)

MC commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta have appealed to the residents to submit the pending tax in time to avoid penalty and interest.

The residents will have to pay a 20 percent penalty and 18 percent annual interest on payment of tax after March 31, 2026.

The civic body officials informed that the residents can avail a 10 percent rebate on payment of property tax during the current financial year, if the payment is done by September 30 of the said financial year. No penalty is imposed on payment of tax from October 1 to December 31, while the department imposes a 10 percent penalty on payment of tax from January 1 to March 31.

The penalty is increased to 20 percent and 18 percent annual interest is also imposed, if the residents fail to pay the property tax for the current financial year by March 31 of the said financial year.

Appealing to the residents to submit their dues in time to avoid penalties, MC commissioner stated that the amount collected from the residents is used for providing basic amenities to the residents and for taking up development works in the city.

For facilitating the residents in submitting the dues, the suvidha kendras in all the four zonal offices of the civic body will remain open during the routine working hours despite Tuesday being a government holiday.

Civic body officials stated that for avoiding long queues at the MC zonal suvidha kendras, the residents can also pay the property tax online by visiting the official website of civic body (mcludhiana.gov.in).