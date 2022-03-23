Ludhiana swelters as March heat breaks 52-year record

The city is witnessing the hottest March in 52 years, with the mercury rising by eight notches over the last fortnight.

Punjab Agricultural University data shows that the average temperature recorded in March this year is the highest since 1970, when the university first started maintaining a record of temperature and rainfall.

Climate change and agricultural meteorology department head Pavneet Kaur Kingra says March 20 was the hottest day of the month (so far) with the mercury touching 36.2°C, while the average temperature for the day was 27.9°C.

Ludhiana was sweltering under the heat wave on Tuesday with the mercury touching a high of 32.6°C, which is five notches higher than the normal temperature (27.7°C). The minimum temperature was 17.4°C, which is 4.2 degrees higher than the normal (13.4°C).

“An analysis of the monthly mean temperature (which helps measure hotness or coldness on a standard scale) shows the daytime temperature has been five to eight degrees higher than normal, while the minimum temperature has also been five to seven degrees over the normal, which is record,” says Kingra.

Agronomists worried

Experts say the sudden jump in temperature could prove detrimental for wheat crops, especially those that were sown after November 15, and will cause a lower yield .

PAU agronomist Amist Kaul said, “We have asked farmers not to panic, and keep watering their fields, which will help to maintain moisture in the soil.”

Residents are also startled by this abrupt increase in temperature. Loveena, a homemaker, says, “I am yet to store my winter clothes, but summer is already upon us . Just 15 days ago, the weather was pleasant, but now a heat wave is sweeping through the region,” said Loveena.

Medical experts advise citizens to stay hydrated and avoid going out in peak hours. Dr Gaurav Sachdeva says, “We are already treating patients for dehydration. If the temperatures continue to rise, the chances of suffering a heat wave will also increase.”

Those selling or renting air conditioners and coolers are also in high demand with residents trying to beat the heat. “Earlier, we were asked to repair or service two to five air-conditioners a day in March. However, the sudden spike in temperature has jacked up the demand. Now, we service nearly 20 to 25 air conditioners a day,” said Pankaj Sharma, an air conditioner mechanic.

No relief in sight

As per the Punjab Agricultural University meteorological department there is no chance of rain in the coming days. Kingra says,”Merely 0.8mm of rainfall had been received in the district so far.”

March feels like May

Experts say the sudden spike in temperature could be detrimental for the wheat crop

Day Minimum temperature Maximum temperature

March 15: 18°C 31.6°C

March 16: 19°C 32.6°C

March 17: 17°C 33°C

March 18: 23.4°C 34°C

March 19: 22°C 34°C

March 20: 19.5°C 36.2°C

March 21: 19.2°C 33.2°C

March 22: 17.4°C 32.6°C