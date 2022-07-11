Ludhiana | TADA accused among 4 held for robbing jewellery store
Three days after a jewellery shop in Gobindgarh village near Jugiana railway crossing was robbed, police arrested four men on Sunday. One of the accused allegedly has links with terrorists and he is already facing trial in three cases for his involvement in terror activities.
The accused have been identified as Amarjit Singh of Bhamian Khurd, Daljeet Singh of Bajra Colony of Meharban, Rohit Jordan of Tibba area of Gurdaspur and Jatinder Singh of New Vijay Nagar. Amarjit Singh is facing a trial in at least 15 cases, including three under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA), lodged against him in 1980s.
Police have recovered an air pistol, 2.5kg silver, 20gm gold, two bikes used in crime and four mobile phones from their possession. The accused confessed that they wanted to purchase weapons with the stolen money and gold to execute more crimes.
Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that on July 7 when Narinder Verma, owner of Verma Jewellers, had gone to pickup his children from tuition classes, leaving the store in the care of his wife Aarti, armed men barged in and took away cash, gold and silver at gunpoint. While fleeing, the robbers also took away the DVR of closed-circuit television cameras.
Sharma said the accused were nabbed on Sunday. They revealed that they had carried out a recce of the shop before the incident. The accused used an air pistol to execute the crime.
Focal Point station house officer, sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh said Daljeet has five FIRs against him - including theft, snatching and robbery. Rohit is a pharmacist who was known to Daljeet. Rohit needed money to pay the EMI of his car and so agreed to execute the robbery.
-
Ludhiana | Four car-borne men fire at couple in road rage case
Four car-borne miscreants opened fire at a couple in another car after the latter asked to give way on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road near Bachhittar Nagar on Saturday. Complainant Lakhbir Singh of Begoana village said he, along with his wife, was returning home on Saturday night when a car that was ahead of them applied brakes suddenly.
-
Ludhiana | Trader hurt in firing during clash between two groups; one arrested
One person was injured in a firing incident during a clash between two groups in Jiyalal Wali Gali of Moti Nagar on Saturday night. As per information, members of the two groups had gathered for a settlement meeting during which one of the groups opened fire, leaving one person injured. The rival group nabbed one of the accused while the rest of the accused managed to escape. Some people intervened for settlement between both groups.
-
{Jalandhar Hindu priest murder} India seeks action against Canada-based KTF chief Hardeep Nijjar, his aide
India has asked Canada to treat as a priority investigation into two persons based in the country who were recently chargesheeted in a case relating in the killing of a priest in Punjab's Jalandhar in January 2021. Self-styled chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, Hardeep Singh Nijjar belongs to Jalandhar but is presently residing at Surrey in British Columbia, while Moga resident Arshdeep's last known location was in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Punjab govt launches drive to detect drug abuse among inmates
The Punjab government on Sunday launched a 'Drug Screening Drive' for diagnosing drug abuse among jail inmates. Under the pilot project, the Ropar district Jail successfully conducted the screening of all the 950 inmates present in the jail. The screening was conducted in the presence of special DGP Prisons Harpreet Sing Sidhu, IG Prisons Roop Kumar and DIG Prisons Surinder Singh, and Superintendent Jail Kulwant Singh.
-
Ludhiana | Jammu-based trader survives fatal robbery attempt by auto driver, aide
A three-wheeler gang pushed a Delhi-based trader in Sidhwan Canal near Harnampura of Sahnewal area with an intention to kill Irfan after robbing him of cash and other valuables. The victim, identified as Irfan, 39, a native of Vijaypur of Jammu and a trader of machine tools in Delhi, managed to swim out of the canal and inform the police. He hired the auto from Sherpur to reach Gill road.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics