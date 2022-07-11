Ludhiana | TADA accused among 4 held for robbing jewellery store

Three days after a jewellery shop in Gobindgarh village near Jugiana railway crossing was robbed, police arrested four men on Sunday. One of the accused allegedly has links with terrorists and he is already facing trial in three cases for his involvement in terror activities.

The accused have been identified as Amarjit Singh of Bhamian Khurd, Daljeet Singh of Bajra Colony of Meharban, Rohit Jordan of Tibba area of Gurdaspur and Jatinder Singh of New Vijay Nagar. Amarjit Singh is facing a trial in at least 15 cases, including three under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA), lodged against him in 1980s.

Police have recovered an air pistol, 2.5kg silver, 20gm gold, two bikes used in crime and four mobile phones from their possession. The accused confessed that they wanted to purchase weapons with the stolen money and gold to execute more crimes.

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that on July 7 when Narinder Verma, owner of Verma Jewellers, had gone to pickup his children from tuition classes, leaving the store in the care of his wife Aarti, armed men barged in and took away cash, gold and silver at gunpoint. While fleeing, the robbers also took away the DVR of closed-circuit television cameras.

Sharma said the accused were nabbed on Sunday. They revealed that they had carried out a recce of the shop before the incident. The accused used an air pistol to execute the crime.

Focal Point station house officer, sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh said Daljeet has five FIRs against him - including theft, snatching and robbery. Rohit is a pharmacist who was known to Daljeet. Rohit needed money to pay the EMI of his car and so agreed to execute the robbery.