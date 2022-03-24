Ludhiana | Tailor arrested for sexually assaulting minor cousin

A 25-year-old man was arrested for forcing his 10-year-old cousin to watch lewd videos and sexually assaulting her on Tuesday. The accused, a tailor, had been sexually harassing the victim for four months. The victim’s mother realised something was amiss when she spotted nail tracks on her daughter’s body. Assistant sub-inspector Tehal Singh said a case had been registered under Section 354A (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC ) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Dist sees 3 Covid cases

Ludhiana The district logged three more coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the Covid count to 1,09,767. Around 1,07,472 patients have recovered and 2,278 have succumbed to the virus. There are 17 active cases in the district, of which 15 are under home isolation, and two are undergoing treatment in private hospitals.The administration has appealed residents to continue taking precautions.

RJPL Cricket Premier League: Battle continues on Day 4

A total of five matches were played on Day 4 of RJPL Cricket Premier League 2022, being organised at SCD Government College, on Wednesday.

In the first match, Shri Ram Strikers won by four wickets against Jainsons Champions. Batting first, Jainsons scored a total of 92 runs in their 12 overs innings for the loss of seven wickets. Chasing the target, Strikers achieved a comfortable victory in 10.4 overs scoring 93 runs with four wickets in hand. After losing early two wickets at the score of 15 runs, Abhinandan Jain, Adit Jain and Jitendra Patwa played crucial knocks of 20, 25 and 23 runs, respectively, to steer their team to victory.

In the second match, SM Power Hitters clinched a seven-wicket victory against Goyum Rising Stars. Stars had put together a competitive total of 124 runs in 12 overs with the help of brilliant knock of 54 runs in 34 deliveries by Bhavya Jain and quick innings of 36 runs in 21 balls by Karan Jain. In the reply, the power hitting by the batsmen of Power Hitters team bagged them a convenient triumph as they scored 128 runs in 10.3 overs for the loss of three overs. Aadish Jain played a blasting knock of 70 runs in mere 34 balls for the winning side.

In the third match, M Jain Superkings bagged two wickets win against GNH United. United scored 133 runs in 12 overs losing four wickets. Meanwhile, Superkings chased down the target in 11.3 overs scoring 135 runs and losing eight wickets. Sumit Tater remained the top scorer for the winning side with 60 runs in 22 deliveries.

In the fourth clash, RCKK Super Strikers won by 58 runs against RR Superkings. With the help of quick 54 runs partnership between the openers, Strikers scored 151 runs in 12 overs for the loss of five wickets. In reply, Superkings was wrapped at 93 runs in 9.5 overs.

In the fifth match of the day, Nightriders defeated Techno Furnisher by 23 runs. Nightriders put together a total of 140 runs in 12 overs for the loss of four wickets. Chasing the target, the Furnisher team was bowled out at 117 runs in 9.5 overs.