Ludhiana: Teacher brings Telugu to life with nursery rhyme in school

After the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) asked schools to teach the basics of Telugu under the Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp, Karamjeet Singh Grewal, a government schoolteacher in Ludhiana, went a step ahead as he made students sing a Telugu nursery rhyme. His initiative became the highlight of the Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp that commenced across the state schools on Thursday. Karamjeet Singh Grewal (Manish/HT)

Grewal, who teaches Punjabi at Government High School, Kheri Jhameri, taught his class 7 and 8 students a Telugu nursery rhyme called “Cheeni Cheeni Papa Aalu”. The students sang the song with perfect pronunciation and rhythm. They even recorded a video of their performance and uploaded it to YouTube where it received praise from people across India, including native Telugu speakers.

As per the PSEB directions, students are to be taught simple Telugu alphabet, colour names, basic sentences and greetings. But Grewal decided to go a step further. “I want the children to enjoy the process, not just learn the words,” said Grewal. “Because of my connection with the Scouts and Guides fellowship, I contacted some friends from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. They helped me choose a meaningful Telugu rhyme and explained its cultural background. I then composed a simple tune to go with it.”

The rhyme became an instant hit in the classroom. After just two days of practice, the students were able to sing the rhyme confidently. Grewal’s passion for music started in his childhood, when he would sing devotional songs during village morning processions called ‘Prabhat Pheris’ in Lalton Kalan, Ludhiana. He went on to earn a master’s degree in music and has written and composed over 800 songs for children in various Indian languages.

In addition to Telugu, he has recorded nursery rhymes in Tamil, Gujarati and Assamese. He now aims to create nursery rhymes in all 24 official Indian languages and eventually branch out into foreign languages too. “Music is a wonderful way to learn. It brings people together and makes learning joyful,” he said.

Grewal has been recognised at both the state and national levels. He received a state award in 2009 and a national teaching award in 2013. In 2022, during India’s 75th Independence anniversary celebrations, he won the top prize in a national lullaby contest for a patriotic Punjabi lori (lullaby).

His efforts have been praised not just for creativity but for promoting India’s cultural unity. At a time when many children struggle to learn new languages, Grewal has shown that music can act as a bridge between regions and cultures.

He believes teachers can make a huge difference when given the freedom to innovate. “If we teach with love and creativity, children will naturally develop interest,” he said. “Learning a language is like opening a door to someone’s culture—and children are the best ambassadors of that idea.”