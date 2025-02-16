Ludhiana: Teachers of meritorious schools hold protest for job regularisation

The city witnessed protests on Saturday as around 30 teachers from Senior Secondary Schools for Meritorious Students staged demonstrations outside the school campus demanding regularisation of their jobs. Teachers protesting outside the Senior Secondary Schools for Meritorious Students in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The protests were also held in Bathinda and Jalandhar where teachers burned effigies of state education minister, finance minister and chief minister Bhagwant Mann accusing the state government of ignoring their demands.

The protesting teachers, who are PhD holders and NET-qualified professionals, claim that have been working for over a decade without salary increments, allowances and basic benefits. Despite clearing all necessary exams and being appointed through proper recruitment processes, they continue to work on contractual terms.

“We were appointed through a transparent process and have served for ten years without any salary hikes or benefits,” said Ajay Kumar, a member of the Meritorious Teachers Union, Punjab.

Lakhvir Singh, a teacher from Ludhiana, said, “We only seek what is fair—regularisation in the education department.”

The teachers highlighted their significant contributions to the state’s academic achievements. Last year, 243 students from Meritorious Schools qualified for the NEET exam, while a majority of JEE Mains qualifiers from government institutions came from these schools. Additionally, 2,077 students scored over 90% in Class 12 board exams.

Despite these achievements, the teachers feel their efforts have gone unnoticed.

“In 2018, the Punjab government regularised 8,886 teachers under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and model schools, but 311 Meritorious School teachers were left behind,” said Harpreet Kaur, a teacher from Ludhiana.

Vinay Bublani, director general of school education, said, “The matter is under consideration and has been referred to the education secretary. An officers’ committee has been formed to review their demands.”

“We will continue and escalate our protests until our demands are met,” said Amrish Sharma, one of the protesting teachers.