Ludhiana: Teachers to protest mandatory TET rule amid promotion, job loss fears

Teacher unions in Punjab have announced an “anti-TET march” to the Punjab vidhan sabha on Thursday (March 12) during the ongoing assembly session to protest the government’s move to make the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for in-service teachers recruited before the rule came into force. Union leaders said the march aims to draw the government’s attention to the concerns of educators and protect their service conditions, asserting that the rule should not be applied retrospectively. (HT Photo)

Calling the decision unfair, union leaders said thousands of teachers, including those from physical education, art and craft, and other subjects who were earlier exempted, are now being asked to fulfil the TET condition.

Teacher representatives alleged that under the pretext of a court ruling, in-service teachers are being threatened with denial of promotions and even loss of jobs if they fail to qualify the test.

Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) Punjab district general secretary Rupinder Pal Singh Jandiali said meetings are being held in schools across Ludhiana district to mobilise teachers and raise awareness about the issue.

“The teachers are upset over the government’s decision and are preparing to participate in the protest in large numbers. The unions are also informing teachers about the possible impact of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on the education sector,” Jandiali said.

The teacher organisations have demanded that the Punjab government pass a resolution or bill in the assembly to remove the TET condition for teachers appointed before the rule was implemented.

Several union leaders, including district president Ramanjeet Singh Sandhu and vice-president Balvir Singh Bassian, said a large number of teachers from Ludhiana would join the march in Chandigarh to press for their demands.