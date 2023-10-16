Ludhiana: Teachers’ union demand cancellation of transfers

The Punjab Government School Teachers Union, Ludhiana, has demanded the education minister Harjot Singh Bains to cancel teacher transfers in ‘schools of eminence.’

Members of Punjab Government School Teachers’ Union presenting their demand letter to DC Surabhi Malik in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The union claims that the transfers were executed without the consent of the teachers, causing concern among educators and union leaders.

Members of the union including Sanjiv Kumar Ludhiana, Parminder Pal Singh Kalia, Manish Sharma, and Tehil Singh Sarabha presented demand letter to deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Monday.

The Union raised the issue of teachers and lecturers in ‘schools of eminence’ institutions being transferred to vacant positions without their consent.The demand letter highlights that the Punjab department of teacher education has transferred these educators without having a clear and concrete policy in place. The union stresses that previous practices involved obtaining teachers’ consent before making such changes.

“The union has put forth the demands including, immediate cancellation of the unilateral transfers of teachers in schools of eminence and initiation of regular recruitment to fill vacant positions in all government schools in Punjab,” said Sanjiv Kumar, president of the union.

