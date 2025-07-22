Ludhiana: Teen dies as speeding bike crashes into truck

A tragic road accident late Sunday night claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy and left his two friends critically injured after the bike they were riding rammed into a stationary truck near Neechi Mangli crossing on Chandigarh Road. Despite medical efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries soon after reaching the hospital. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred around 9.40 pm when three minors — identified as Karan, 14, Shivam, 14, and Krishan, 15, all residents of Mundian Khurd — were reportedly heading towards Kohara on Krishan’s bike to refuel. Karan was riding the bike at high speed when it crashed directly into a truck parked on the roadside.

Eyewitnesses said the collision was intense, leaving the boys in a pool of blood. Coincidentally, Ludhiana mayor Inderjit Kaur happened to be passing by at that time. On witnessing the horrifying scene, she immediately stopped her vehicle, called for ambulances, and ensured that the injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital.

Despite medical efforts, Karan succumbed to his injuries soon after reaching the hospital, while Shivam and Krishan continue to be in critical condition, according to attending doctors.

ASI Gurbakhshish Singh, in-charge of the Ramgarh police post, said an FIR has been registered against the unidentified truck driver for causing death by negligence and for endangering life by parking his vehicle improperly on the roadside. “There was sufficient street lighting in the area, and the boys were clearly speeding. But the truck, parked dangerously on the main road, created a fatal hazard,” the officer said.

The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the crash and is currently absconding. Police teams have launched a manhunt to trace his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Karan’s father, Sham Singh, told the police that his son and his two friends had taken Krishan’s bike to go get fuel when the incident occurred. The bike, ridden at high speed, likely went out of control, resulting in the deadly collision.