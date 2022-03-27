Ludhiana: Teen falls off first floor trying to dodge stalker

A 17-year-old girl fell off the first floor, while allegedly trying too escape a “stalker” who had barged into her house in Jagraon on Friday. The victim suffered multiple injuries in the incident.

After the incident, the accused fled the spot. City police lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Akashdeep of Disposal Road of Jagraon. The FIR has been registered on the statement of the victim, who is a student of Class 12.

In her complaint, the teen said when she returned home from school on Friday afternoon, she found the doors of the house locked.

As she had a spare key to the house, she opened the lock and got in. She added that when she was going to her room on the first floor of the house, the accused barged in after scaling a wall. The accused allegedly followed her to the room. In an attempt to avoid the accused, she lost her balance and fell off the first floor. She suffered multiple injuries on her foot, leg, left thigh and nose.

Meanwhile, her family members returned home. On seeing them, the accused fled the scene.

The victim also alleged that the accused used to stalk her on the way to the school and also forced her to accept his“proposal”.

Sub-inspector Kamaldeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 452 (house tress pass), 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 7 and 8 of protection of children from sexual offences act has been lodged against the accused.

A hunt is on for his arrest.