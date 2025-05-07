Ludhiana: Test reports show adulterated paneer being sold in markets

In response to increasing concerns over paneer adulteration, food safety authorities in the district have ramped up their efforts to ensure the safety and quality of the popular dairy product. The officials have collected 29 samples of paneer from various locations across the district in April, nearly doubling the total number of samples taken in the previous six months. Currently, there is no method to distinguish between milk-based paneer and analogue paneer on-site. Food safety officers can only identify the adulteration after conducting lab tests. (HT File)

Out of the 29 samples tested, eight were found to be substandard or unsafe. Three samples were deemed unsafe and misleading, while five were identified as substandard. Seven samples passed the quality tests, and results for the remaining 14 samples are still awaited.

Amarjeet Kaur, district health officer, explained the rationale behind the intensified efforts. “While we regularly test various food items, the focus on paneer this month comes after it became a prominent topic of discussion due to the rising reports of adulteration. Our aim is to ensure that people have access to safe and genuine food products.”

A key concern highlighted by food safety officers is the prevalence of ‘analogue paneer’, a non-dairy alternative made from vegetable oils, starch, emulsifiers, and artificial flavourings. This cheaper version of paneer lacks the nutritional value of genuine milk-based paneer, being lower in protein and higher in unhealthy fats.

Currently, there is no method to distinguish between milk-based paneer and analogue paneer on-site. Food safety officers can only identify the adulteration after conducting lab tests. Dr Virk advised consumers to be cautious of paneer sold at unusually low prices, as it is often a sign of adulteration.