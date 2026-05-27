Ludhiana: Theft accused booked for ‘setting’ plastic factory ablaze

Days after two men were booked for allegedly stealing goods from a plastic factory in Jugiana, the duo have now been accused of setting the unit ablaze in retaliation for refusing to withdraw the earlier theft case registered against them. Garg alleged that the fire was not accidental and accused Jagga and Rang Bahadar of deliberately torching the factory to intimidate him. (HT File)

The Sahnewal police have registered an FIR under Section 326(G) (mischief by fire or explosive substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Jagga and Rang Bahadar, following a complaint by the factory owner Abhishek Garg, a resident of Azad Nagar, Miller Ganj.

According to Garg, a theft had taken place at his plastic factory on May 18, after which he had named Jagga and Rang Bahadar in an FIR.

However, despite the case, the accused were yet to be arrested. Garg alleged that the duo had been repeatedly threatening him to withdraw the complaint.

Tension escalated further on May 22, when flames suddenly engulfed the factory in the afternoon, reducing the premises and goods inside to ashes within a short span of time.

Garg alleged that the fire was not accidental and accused Jagga and Rang Bahadar of deliberately torching the factory to intimidate him.

Assistant sub-inspector Karnail Singh said, “The matter is under investigation. We are probing whether the same accused were directly involved in setting the factory on fire.”