Ludhiana: Thousands join actor Milind Soman in 10 km run

Famous actor and model Milind Soman led a marathon at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Sunday. Actor Milind Soman with others after the race in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Over 10,000 people joined Soman who also dons the hat of a fitness influencer.

The marathon, a 10 km race, was organised by RG Hospitals, early Sunday morning from 4.30 am to 6 am.

Before the run, 59-year-old Soman called upon people to be health conscious. He also shared some fitness related tips.

Sharing his mantra to stay fit, he highlighted the importance of waking up early in the morning, exercising daily and including fruits and vegetables in diet.

He urged the youth to stay away from drug addiction to lead a healthy life.

On this occasion, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal and district police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal were the chief guests.

The winners of the marathon were given certificates along with cash prizes.