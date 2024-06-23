 Ludhiana: Thousands join actor Milind Soman in 10 km run - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Thousands join actor Milind Soman in 10 km run

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 23, 2024 10:58 PM IST

Sharing his mantra to stay fit, Soman highlighted the importance of waking up early in the morning, exercising daily and including fruits and vegetables in diet

Famous actor and model Milind Soman led a marathon at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Sunday.

Actor Milind Soman with others after the race in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Actor Milind Soman with others after the race in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Over 10,000 people joined Soman who also dons the hat of a fitness influencer.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The marathon, a 10 km race, was organised by RG Hospitals, early Sunday morning from 4.30 am to 6 am.

Before the run, 59-year-old Soman called upon people to be health conscious. He also shared some fitness related tips.

Sharing his mantra to stay fit, he highlighted the importance of waking up early in the morning, exercising daily and including fruits and vegetables in diet.

He urged the youth to stay away from drug addiction to lead a healthy life.

On this occasion, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal and district police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal were the chief guests.

The winners of the marathon were given certificates along with cash prizes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Thousands join actor Milind Soman in 10 km run
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On