Ludhiana | Threatening deportation, fraudster dupes London-based woman of ₹2 lakh
Posing as an official of the home department of the United Kingdom, an unidentified caller duped a London-based woman of ₹2 lakh after threatening to have her deported.
The complainant, Milan Singla of Kitchlu Nagar, said his daughter, Palak, who was visiting them in the city received a call from an unknown number on July 8. The caller, who identified himself as an official of the UK home department, said they would deport her and create trouble for her parents unless she paid them ₹2 lakh.
Palak deposited the cash in a bank account as per the callers instructions. Later, after asking around they realised they had been duped and reported the matter to the cops. Inspector Satpal, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) station house officer, said a case had been lodged under Sections 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 D of the Information and Technology Act.
Trader receives extortion call in the name of jailed gangster in Ludhiana
A city-based businessman was allegedly extorted by an unidentified caller, who identified himself as jailed gangster Neeran Bawana, police said on Friday The complainant, Nitin Goyal of Barewal Road,who sells imported machines, said on June 6, he received at least 40 WhatsApp calls from an international number. When he answered , the caller introduced himself as gangster Neeraj Bawana, and said he was calling from Tihar Jail.
Man posing as CRPF jawan dupes Chandigarh doctor of ₹1 lakh
A Sector-25 based doctor was duped of ₹1 lakh by a caller posing as a CRPF jawan. In his complaint, Dr Gaurav Sharma, 36, told the police that he received a WhatsApp call on July 7 from Kumar. Kumar requested him to treat CRPF jawans and had him talk to his senior, who was in uniform, over video call.
In major reshuffle, 54 Ludhiana MC, LIT officials transferred
As many as 42 municipal corporation officials,including municipal corporation secretary Jasdev Sekhon; superintending engineers Rahul Gagneja, Praveen Singla, Ravinder Garg and Rajinder Singh; 12 building inspectors, senior town planner SS Bindra , executive engineer Ranbir Singh; and sanitary inspectors, have been transferred. 12 LIT officials, including the executive officer Jagdev Singh , and superintending engineers, Sat Bhushan Sachdeva, and Buta Ram have been transferred.
Take action against industries dumping untreated waste: Vidhan Sabha panel to PPCB
Taking cognisance of the dumping of untreated industrial waste on the ground or in sewer lines, a 13-member Vidhan Sabha committee on Friday directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board to take strict action against industries responsible for groundwater contamination. It directed MC officials to operationalise the carcass utilisation plant established in the Noorpur bet area. The villagers feel that the plant will lead to foul smell and unhygienic conditions in the area.
Ludhiana | 7 held with 3.5kg opium, 650g heroin
Police Commissionerate's anti narcotic cell in a joint operation with counter intelligence team, nabbed as many as five persons in two separate cases and recovered a total of 3.5 kg opium and ₹25,000 worth of drug money from their possession. In-charge at the anti-narcotic cell, Inspector Satwant Singh, said the team had installed a checkpoint near Grain Market following a tip off on Thursday. Separate cases were registered against the accused in the two cases.
