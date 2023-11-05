Ludhiana: Three booked for assaulting ex-councillor

Three persons have been booked for assaulting a former Congress councillor and hitting him with an empty liquor bottle late on Friday at Kakowal road. When his wife tried to intervene, the accused also assaulted her and managed to escape. The ex-councillor was present outside his office at Kakowal road after attending a religious programme.

(iStock)

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the area. The Basti Jodhewal police lodged an FIR against the accused and initiated investigation. The accused have been identified as Pardeep of Hawas village, Bhinda and Vicky.

The former councillor from ward number 4, Sukhdev Bawa said that he went to attend a religious function in the area on Friday night. After returning, he was standing outside his office with the locals when three miscreants turned up there. The accused assaulted him with an empty liquor bottle on his head. His wife, who was also present there, tried to intervene, but the accused assaulted her also. When they raised an alarm, the accused escaped from the spot.

Inspector Gurmukh Singh, SHO at Basti Jodhewal police, stated that it was a matter of a sudden brawl. An FIR has been lodged against the accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.

Bawa alleged that the attack was well planned. The accused turned up outside his office following a conspiracy and enquired about him. Suddenly, the assailants hit him with a bottle with the intention to kill him. The locals intervened and rescued him otherwise the accused would have killed him.

Bawa sought the arrest of the accused. He also added that if the police did not arrest the accused within 24 hours, he would stage a protest with other party workers. He also alleged that as the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, polls are around the corner, the attack could be a handiwork of his rivals. He also raised the question of law and order situation in the city claiming that attacks on opposition leaders have increased.

