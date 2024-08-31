 Ludhiana: Three liquor vends robbed of ₹1.8 lakh - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Three liquor vends robbed of 1.8 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 31, 2024 10:59 PM IST

A gang of miscreants targeted three liquor vends on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at Noorwala road and Rahon road.

A gang of miscreants targeted three liquor vends on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at Noorwala road and Rahon road. The accused robbed 1.82 lakh in cash from all three liquor vends before escaping.

A gang of miscreants targeted three liquor vends on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at Noorwala road and Rahon road. (HT File)
A gang of miscreants targeted three liquor vends on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at Noorwala road and Rahon road. (HT File)

The accused have been captured in the CCTVs installed near the vends.

Shiv, an employee at one of the liquor vends, stated that three robbers turned up there on bike. The accused, laced with sharp-edged weapons, held him captive. The accused robbed 42,500 in cash from the cash box and fled. He came to know that the accused have targeted two other vends also.

They robbed 1.40 lakh in cash from the two vends before fleeing.

According to the liquor vend owners, over half a dozen incidents have occurred within the past 10 days, where miscreants have targeted liquor vends and robbed employees of significant amounts of cash.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that the police lodged FIRs in the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Three liquor vends robbed of 1.8 lakh
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On