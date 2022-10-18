Ludhiana: Three members of autorickshaw gang held for robbing ex-armyman

Three days after an autorickshaw gang targeted an ex-armyman and robbed him of ₹50,000, the Division number 1 police have arrested three members of the gang and recovered ₹4,000 from their possession. The police also seized an autorickshaw which was used in the crime.

The accused have been identified as Pritpal Singh of Daba Colony, Pankaj Kumar of Adarsh Colony, and Gagandeep Singh of Mohalla Gobindsar of Shimlapuri.

According to complainant Jaswinder Singh of Kadiana Kalan village, he is a retired armyman. He stated that after purchasing some household things from the Military Canteen, he sat in an autorickshaw near Jagraon Bridge at 7pm and was heading towards Jalandhar bypass.

He added that two people were already sitting in the auto. After crossing Jagraon Bridge, the accused stopped the vehicle on the roadside and the two persons flashed a sharp-edged weapon. They threatened to kill him and snatched ₹50,000 from his pocket. The accused dropped him at the spot and then fled.

After the accused left the spot, he immediately lodged a complaint with the police.

ASI Lakhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that after receiving the complaint the police initiated investigation and with the help of CCTV cameras traced the accused.

The accused are drug addicts and indulged in snatching to meet their need for drugs.

A case under Sections 392, 506, and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Division number 1 police station.