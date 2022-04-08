Ludhiana: Three men booked for sharing objectionable content online
In a special drive, Khanna police have booked three locals for sharing objectionable content related to children on social media platforms in the past two days.
The FIRs have been registered following the tip-off from CyberTipline.
Samrala police have booked Amritpal Singh of Mushkabad for sharing a video containing objectionable content related to children on Instagram on August 6, 2020. Similarly, Paramvir Singh of Manupur had shared objectionable content on his Facebook account on January 25, 2021. Two separate cases have been registered against them under Section 68 B of the Information and Technology Act.
In the third case, Khanna City 2 police have booked Jatin Sharma of New Model Town in Amloh.
CyberTipline is a centralised reporting system for the online exploitation of children, being run under the supervision of ministry of home affairs, which regularly monitors various social media platforms and websites to keep check on online enticement and objectionable content related to children.
Khanna cyber cell incharge Sandeep Kumar said sharing any kind of child pornography or pornographic videos of any kind, knowingly or unknowingly, on any social media platform is a serious crime under Section 67B of the IT Act, which entails imprisonment up to five years and a fine of up to ₹10 lakh. Even sharing a video having pornography content can land one in jail, he added.
The inspector also urged citizens of Ludhiana to immediately bring to the notice of police any objectionable content circulating online.
