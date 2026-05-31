Ludhiana: Three repeat offenders held for Jagraon jewellery shop robbery

Jagraon city police on Sunday arrested three persons on charges of robbing a jewellery showroom within 48 hours of the crime. The accused had allegedly entered the showroom posing as customers before brandishing weapons, firing a shot and fleeing with gold and silver ornaments on Thursday, police said.

The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT photo)

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The arrested accused have been identified as Tarlok Singh, Jaskaran Singh Grewal and Kamaldeep Singh, all residents of Badhni Kalan village in Moga district.

Investigating officer ASI Naginder Kumar said the trio was intercepted on Dalla Road following a tip-off while travelling on a motorcycle. The accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody for further interrogation.

Police said the three accused are drug addicts and have multiple criminal cases registered against them at various police stations in Moga district. Investigators are also probing their possible involvement in other robberies in the region. The looted jewellery is yet to be recovered.

The robbery took place on Thursday evening (May 28) at Fancy Kanda Jewellers on Kuchha Malak Road.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, the accused arrived at the showroom on a motorcycle and entered the premises posing as customers. Once inside, one of the accused brandished a sword while the other two drew pistols and fired a shot, triggering panic inside the showroom. Police said they attacked showroom owner Ashok Kumar and a customer present at the shop. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the accused arrived at the showroom on a motorcycle and entered the premises posing as customers. Once inside, one of the accused brandished a sword while the other two drew pistols and fired a shot, triggering panic inside the showroom. Police said they attacked showroom owner Ashok Kumar and a customer present at the shop. {{/usCountry}}

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The trio allegedly decamped with around one kilogram of silver ornaments and gold jewellery before fleeing the scene.

Following the robbery, senior superintendent of police (rural) Ankur Gupta constituted special teams under the supervision of senior officers, including personnel from the CIA staff and Jagraon city police, to trace the culprits.

Investigators scrutinised footage from multiple CCTV cameras and identified the suspects, leading to their arrest within two days of the incident. Efforts are underway to recover the stolen jewellery and ascertain whether the accused were involved in similar crimes elsewhere.

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