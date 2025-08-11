Ludhiana: Three trying to steal tyres from seized truck attack home guard

A Punjab home guard jawan was seriously injured after being attacked by three men while on duty at the Kot police outpost late on Friday night while preventing theft. The accused were trying to steal the tyres from a truck which was seized by the police in a criminal case. Police said that efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused, who have been absconding since the incident. (HT photo for representation)

According to police, the incident occurred around midnight on August 8, when jawan Gurpyaar Singh noticed three men arriving in a truck and attempting to remove tyres from another truck that had been seized earlier as case property.

When Singh tried to stop them, the accused allegedly assaulted him with an intent to kill. “They beat him up, pushed him to the ground, and then fled the scene, abandoning their vehicle,” a police official said. The injured jawan was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Upon being alerted, police teams reached the spot and inspected the scene and the abandoned vehicle. Based on preliminary investigation, police traced the vehicle and registered a case against accused Parminder Singh and Kuldeep Singh, both residents of Shergarh in Fatehgarh Sahib district, along with their unidentified accomplice.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an first information report (FIR) under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 121 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to a public servant to deter them from performing their duty), 132 (assault or criminal force used to deter a public servant from discharging their duty), 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their public functions), 307 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt, or restraint), 111 (organised crime), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been lodged against the accused.

The ASI added that efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused, who have been absconding since the incident.