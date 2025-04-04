Ludhiana: Three Youth Congress leaders detained for protesting against CM Mann, released later

Police on Thursday detained several Youth Congress leaders who had gathered on Gill Road to protest against Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann by waving black flags during his visit to the city. Youth Congress leaders protest at Gill Road in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The leaders, including district Youth Congress president Harjinder Singh Happy Lali, All India Youth Congress secretary Yogesh Handa, and Youth Congress Punjab general secretary Rahul Puhal, were taken into custody as they raised slogans against the Punjab government.

The detained protesters were held at Model Town police station, Atam Nagar police post and Dugri Police Station. They were released lafter the chief minister’s departure from Ludhiana.

Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Happy Lali accused CM Mann of misgovernance and claimed that Punjab’s public funds were being misused for the benefit of AAP leaders from Delhi, including former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-deputy CM Manish Sisodia. “The people of Delhi have already rejected AAP and Punjab is next,” Lali said.

He further alleged that Punjab’s financial resources were being diverted for AAP’s political promotions rather than for the state’s development. “The government keeps borrowing large sums, not to improve infrastructure or governance, but to fund AAP’s luxury and hospitality expenses for its Delhi-based leaders,” he claimed.

Lali also slammed the government over deteriorating law and order, citing an increase in robberies, lootings, and murders under Mann’s rule. He referred to recent grenade attacks on police stations and rising unemployment as indicators of the state’s worsening condition.

The Congress leader challenged Mann to explain when he would fulfill his election promises, including controlling crime, eliminating drugs, providing ₹1,000 per month to women, and creating more job opportunities for youth. He also questioned why Arvind Kejriwal was frequently in Punjab, asking, “When will he finally return to Delhi?”

Several Youth Congress activists participated in the protest, including Manraj Singh Thukral, Akash Tiwari, Avi Verma, Harjaap Singh Gill, Rohan Lalka, Kamal Sikha, Harpreet Battu, Sahil Damana, Ravi Kapoor, Sagar Chopra, Karan Sobti, Vishal Gogia, Ravi Malhotra, Lucky, Gautam Thakur, and Sachin Vij.