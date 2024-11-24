Ludhiana: Tiff over beer bottle leaves 19-year-old dead

A 19-year-old man was thrashed to death by his friend and his four accomplices over an argument about purchasing a beer bottle near the Ludhiana railway station on Saturday night. The victim, identified as Kamaljeet Singh, alias Kamal, a resident of Mohalla Adarsh Nagar, was rushed to the Ludhiana civil hospital. He was later referred to Christian Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead. Three assailants have been arrested, the police said. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT photo)

The Division number 1 police registered an FIR under Sections 103(2) (murder by a group of five or more persons), 191 (rioting) and 3(5) (act done with common intention) of the BNS Act.

The arrested persons have been identified as Happy Rajput (19), Shiva (18) and Ankit (22), residents of Santpura, Dhuri Line. Two others — Sandeep and Sunil — are said to be at large.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), central, Anil Kumar Bhanot said Kamal and his friends were roaming in the city late night and had consumed alcohol. Around 1 am, they reached near the railway station where Kamal encountered his friend Happy Rajput, sitting on his bike. Kamal reportedly asked Happy to buy him a beer bottle. Though Happy agreed initially, he later refused and joined his friends Sandeep and Sunil nearby in a car.

An argument ensued when Kamal followed Happy, leading to a heated exchange. The accused then attacked Kamal with sticks they had kept in the vehicle. Kamal’s friends initially tried to intervene, but fled to save themselves as the violence escalated. The attackers left Kamal unconscious before fleeing.

The ACP added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.