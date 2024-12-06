Menu Explore
Ludhiana to host open district cross country race on Dec 9

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 06, 2024 10:44 PM IST

Athletes selected in the district competition will qualify for the 59th state cross country championship, which is scheduled to be held on December 22 in Tarn Taran

The District Athletics Association will host an open district cross country race contest on December 9 at Millennium World School, located in Phase-2, Ranjit Avenue, on Malerkotla Road.

The event is expected to draw athletes from various age groups. (HT File)
The event is expected to draw athletes from various age groups. (HT File)

The event is expected to draw athletes from various age groups, offering a platform for local talent to compete and qualify for the prestigious state cross country championship.

The competition will feature different age categories, including U-20 boys (8km), U-20 girls and U-18 boys (6km), U-18 girls (4km), and U-16 boys and girls (2km).

Participants are required to report by 7:30am on the day of the event along with their birth certificates for verification.

Athletes selected in the district competition will qualify for the 59th state cross country championship, which is scheduled to be held on December 22 in Tarn Taran.

Satvir Singh Atwal, president of the District and Punjab Athletics Association, encouraged young athletes to participate in the race. “This competition is an excellent opportunity for athletes to showcase their talent and earn a chance to compete at the state level,” he said.

Raminder Singh Sangowal, chairman of the District Athletics Association, also urged local athletes to participate in large numbers. “This is a great platform for aspiring runners to test their abilities and pursue a future in athletics,” he added.

