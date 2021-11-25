Ludhiana town planner summons action-taken report against 102 hotels with parking violations

With congested roads and lack of parking spaces becoming chronic issues, senior town planner SS Bindra has sought an action-taken report against the 102 hotels that were found to have violated parking regulations in 2020.

In a letter issued to the assistant town planners (ATPs) of all four zones, Bindra also directed officials to conduct a fresh survey and include other hotels with building violations in the list of violators.

Of the 102 hotels on the town planners’ radar, 25 fall in Zone A, nine in Zone B, four in Zone C and 64 in Zone D.

In 2018, RTI activist Rohit Sabharwal had moved court against 109 hotels with building violations. During the course of it, a complaint was also submitted to the MC asking it to identify other hotels in the city, which could not be covered in the petition. As many as 102 hotels had been identified in the survey that ensued.

The RTI activist alleged that the civic body was loath to take action against parking violations. “Many prominent hotels are included in the list of violators and the matter is sub-judice in the high court, but the authorities are still turning a blind eye to the issue,” he said.

Bindra said that MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal had sought an action-taken report, following which the report was summoned from ATPs. “As the ATPs have not yet submitted the report, a reminder has also been forwarded. They have also been directed to conduct a fresh survey and include the remaining hotels, if any, with parking violations to the list .