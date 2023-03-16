Ludhiana trader booked for raping 20-year-old domestic help

The city police on Thursday booked a trader for allegedly raping his 20-year-old domestic help.

The police have registered a case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused has been identified as Rahul Sood, 36, of Thapar Nagar near Jalandhar Bypass.

Sub inspector Kulwant Kaur said that the accused’s wife accompanied the domestic help to get a complaint lodged against him. The police have registered a case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

The victim in her complaint said that her employer had a dispute with his wife following which she used to go to her maternal home to stay for a few days. In the absence of his wife, the accused used to rape her.

She alleged that the accused had been repeatedly raping her for the last one year.

The victim said that a couple of days ago, the accused sexually assaulted her in absence of his wife.

Priest held for molesting 12-year-old girl

A temple priest has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl in Punjabi Bagh Colony of Dugri, police said on Thursday.

The accused called on the girl to the temple to apply ‘teeka’ for good luck in examinations, they said.

The accused has been identified as Rama Kant Tiwari.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the girl.

The complainant said that the girl along with her 6-year-old brother was going in front of the temple when the accused asked her to come inside the temple on the pretext of applying ‘teeka’ for good luck in exams.

The girl said that the accused touched her inappropriately following which she fled from there and reached home.

Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO at police station Dugri stated that a case under section 354 of the IPC and section 6 of Protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act has been lodged against the accused.