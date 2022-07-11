Ludhiana | Trader hurt in firing during clash between two groups; one arrested

One person was injured in a firing incident during a clash between two groups in Jiyalal Wali Gali of Moti Nagar on Saturday night.

As per information, members of the two groups had gathered for a settlement meeting during which one of the groups opened fire, leaving one person injured. The rival group nabbed one of the accused while the rest of the accused managed to escape. During the escape bid, they dropped a pistol on the spot.

Moti Nagar police have registered an FIR against the accused for attempt to murder and possessing illegal weapons. The arrested accused has been identified as Gaurav Kumar. The victim has been identified as Raju Sherpuria of Muslim Colony of Sherpur, who is a trader.

Sherpuri stated that some of his friends indulged in a scuffle with the accused following a road rage incident. Some people intervened for settlement between both groups. He also reached there for the meeting.

He further said that the accused had come with an intention to hurt them. The accused opened attack on them and then fired in the air. Before they fire again, he tried to snatch the weapon from the accused. In the attempt, he suffered injuries on his hand.

They nabbed one of the accused and handed him over to the police, said Sherpuri.

Moti Nagar station house officer, inspector Kulwant Singh said a hunt is on for the rest of the accused.