Ludhiana: Traffic cops to launch drive to enforce high security number plate compliance from Dec 8

The Ludhiana traffic police are set to launch a crackdown against vehicle owners who have not yet installed High Security Number Plates (HSRP). The department announced the initiation of a special drive scheduled to commence on December 8. The Ludhiana traffic police are set to launch a crackdown against vehicle owners who have not yet installed High Security Number Plates (HSRP). The department announced the initiation of a special drive scheduled to commence on December 8. (HT photo)

This step has been taken after the state government’s directive, which set a deadline of June 30 for the installation of HSRP on vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019. The Ludhiana traffic police had previously launched an enforcement drive on July 1 and issued a number of challans to the violators. Consequently, the locals resisted and requested the police to postpone the drive.

The drive was temporarily halted in response to appeals from residents who sought some more time to comply with the HSRP mandate. The police had stopped issuing challans till December giving ample time to people to install high security number plates.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Charanjiv Lamba said that with the aim of addressing the pending cases and ensuring widespread compliance with the HSRP requirement, the Ludhiana traffic police is reinitiating the drive against violators. Vehicle owners are urged to follow the regulations and ensure the prompt installation of high security number plates to avoid action.

The traffic police shared this information through their official Facebook page, urging citizens to cooperate and participate actively in the drive. The enforcement efforts are expected to not only improve road safety but also contribute to the overall efficiency of traffic management in the city.