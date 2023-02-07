Ludhiana traffic police issues challans to underage drivers

Tightening the noose around underage driving, Ludhiana traffic police installed checkpoints outside six schools in the city and issued challan against 97 vehicles on Tuesday.

Police installed checkpoints near Greenland School, Jalandhar Bypass, KVM School, Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, BCM School, Shastri Nagar and Sacred Heart School Sahnewal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Out of 182 vehicles checked by the traffic police, 24 challans have been issued under Section 199(a) (Offences by Juveniles) of the Motor Vehicle act 1988, while 97 have been issued under other provisions.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic, special operations) Sameer Verma, said the police have been conducting regular drives and campaigns to create awareness among the students and parents to stop the menace.

He added that police had also initiated a drive in the months of October and November.