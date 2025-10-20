Ludhiana: Traffic signs vanish under plaster of illegal banners

A large number of traffic signboards and direction boards across Ludhiana have been plastered with political and religious banners, exposing the failure of the municipal corporation (MC) to enforce the city’s outdoor advertising laws. The illegal flexes have come up ahead of the festive season, despite clear instructions under the Outdoor Advertising Policy that prohibit the defacement of public property.

From Pakhowal Road and Rahon Road to the area near Guru Nanak Stadium, several signboards are completely covered with oversized banners and posters promoting political leaders, religious events, and private gatherings. Even key junctions such as Bharat Nagar Chowk, Ferozepur Road, and Chandigarh Road have not been spared.

The unchecked display of such banners not only spoils the city’s appearance but also creates a serious safety hazard. In many cases, commuters are unable to read important road signs, diversion boards, and directional indicators, leading to confusion and traffic inconvenience.

Despite repeated complaints by residents and social activists, no action has been taken by the MC’s advertisement branch or enforcement wing. Civic officials have failed to remove the banners or issue challans against the violators, even though the rules clearly empower the corporation to impose penalties and recover removal charges from those responsible.

Activists have pointed out that such violations peak during the festive and political seasons when local groups and organisations compete to display flex boards on public property. “The authorities look the other way when political banners are involved. The city’s visual appeal and public safety are being compromised,” said a member of a local citizens’ group.

Sources within the civic body admitted that despite having an anti-defacement drive in place, the campaign has remained largely on paper. “Notices are rarely issued, and the illegal flexes are allowed to remain for weeks,” said an MC official on condition of anonymity.

As per the Outdoor Advertising Policy, putting up banners or posters on public property without permission is a punishable offence under the Punjab Municipal Act. However, with the MC’s continued inaction, the rule seems to exist only in name.

Residents have urged the civic authorities to immediately launch a citywide removal drive and take strict action against those violating the advertising law to restore the city’s cleanliness and civic discipline.

Despite repeated attempts, additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh was not available for comments.