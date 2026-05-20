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Ludhiana: Transport Nagar residents raise concerns over garbage dumping, poor infrastructure

Sonu, who works in Transport Nagar, said waste is regularly dumped in the area while sewerage lines remain blocked for long periods

Published on: May 20, 2026 03:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Residents and transporters operating in Transport Nagar have raised serious concerns over broken roads, blocked sewerage, garbage dumping and illegal encroachments in the area. Locals said the condition of the area has remained neglected for decades despite repeated complaints to the authorities.

Blocked drain in Transport Nagar in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Sonu, who works in Transport Nagar, said waste is regularly dumped in the area while sewerage lines remain blocked for long periods.

He added that factory waste and chemical discharge also enter the drains, creating foul smell and unhygienic conditions. According to him, broken roads, dust and overflowing garbage have made daily movement difficult for transport workers and vehicle owners.

JP Aggarwal said the issues had already been highlighted several times to the municipal corporation and the deputy commissioner’s office. He stated that Transport Nagar is a low-lying area and its condition worsens during the monsoon season due to waterlogging and damaged roads. He said the area was allocated around 1980 by the improvement trust and later handed over to the municipal corporation for maintenance, but no major development has taken place in nearly 50 years.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Transport Nagar residents raise concerns over garbage dumping, poor infrastructure
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Transport Nagar residents raise concerns over garbage dumping, poor infrastructure
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