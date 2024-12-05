Ludhiana: Trees axed, action sought against Basant Avenue man

Environment activists have complained to the Basant City police station against a city resident for getting axed several trees in a public park in Basant Avenue. The FIR hasn’t been filed yet. The incident came to light when Dr Amandeep Bains, a member of a group — Public Action Committee (PAC) — noticed the axed trees and alerted the police control room (PCR). He was advised to file a formal complaint at the nearest police station. Number of trees axed illegally in the park situated in Basant city in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

According to activists, the trees, planted by Bains and his team nearly 20 years ago, had fully grown. They alleged that the owner of a nearby house hired workers to chop the trees and allowed them to take the wood as payment. “This is not just a case of illegal tree-cutting but also theft,” Bains said.

When confronted, the house owner reportedly offered to plant new trees to compensate for the loss.

Kapil Arora, another activist, confirmed that a formal complaint has been submitted to the police. Arora added that an ongoing case in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding tree-cutting in Patiala will be added with this incident as well.

Arora cited a policy document from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), which states that landowners are responsible for protecting trees on their property from illegal felling or pruning. “We will also raise this issue with the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) to ensure accountability and prevent future incidents,” he said.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many residents condemning the disregard for green spaces in the city.