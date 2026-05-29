Ludhiana: Trials for national swimming c’ship to be held at agri varsity on May 31

With the reopening of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) swimming pool for the Summer 2026 session, Ludhiana is set to host the Punjab Swimming Association (PSA) selection trials on May 31 for Punjab’s men’s and women’s swimming teams and the men’s water polo squad ahead of the 79th senior national aquatic championships. PSA president Surjit Singh Sandhu said a coaching camp for 20 probable water polo players selected during the trials would be held in Jalandhar from June 12 to July 3 before the final squad is announced. (HT Photo)

The swimming events of the national championships will be held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from June 16 to 21, while the water polo and diving competitions are scheduled in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, from July 7 to 12.

The trials come shortly after PAU vice chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal formally inaugurated the university swimming pool for the summer season. The reopening has revived one of the key sports facilities on the campus, drawing professional swimmers and fitness enthusiasts from Ludhiana and nearby districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Gosal described swimming as an important sport for discipline, physical fitness and mental strength. He expressed hope that the facility would produce future national-level swimmers representing PAU and Punjab in major competitions.

Director Students’ Welfare Dr KS Suri said the PAU swimming pool had long served as a major centre for aquatic sports in the region.

PAU swimming coach Ajay Sharma said the pool is maintained according to Olympic standards, making it one of Punjab’s premier swimming facilities. He added that hundreds of swimmers, from beginners to professionals preparing for national events, use the pool every year.

PSA honorary general secretary Anuj Sharma said swimmers achieving or closely matching qualifying timings prescribed by the Swimming Federation of India would be considered for final team selection.

PSA president Surjit Singh Sandhu said a coaching camp for 20 probable water polo players selected during the trials would be held in Jalandhar from June 12 to July 3 before the final squad is announced.