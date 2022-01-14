Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Truck stolen from Transport Nagar found in Jagraon
Ludhiana | Truck stolen from Transport Nagar found in Jagraon

A truck stolen from Transport Nagar was recovered by Jagraon police during a special checking on January 12; the accused dropped his Aadhar card while trying to flee after assaulting an ASI
Ludhiana police has registered a case under Section 411(dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code against the accused for stealing truck. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A truck stolen from Transport Nagar was recovered by Jagraon police during a special checking on January 12.

The accused managed to flee after assaulting an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) but dropped his Aadhar card on the spot, which identified him as Gagandeep Singh of Bhindar Kalan village, Dharamkota.

Sub-inspector Amarjit Singh said he along with a police party was checking vehicles at Kothey Khajura road. On receiving information from inspector Ravinder Kumar, station house officer at Moti Nagar police station, that some unidentified accused have stolen a truck from the Transport Nagar and were coming towards Jagraon, they signalled the truck to stop. The accused tried to escape from the spot, but ASI Hakam Singh nabbed him. The accused opened an attack on the ASI and fled.

A case under Section 411(dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

